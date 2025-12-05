UNLV Rebels On SI Official Mountain West Championship Prediction For UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos

Friday is here, and the UNLV Rebels football team will go on the road to Boise, Idaho, to take on the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Championship Game for the third consecutive season. Boise State had won this matchup the previous two seasons. These two teams finished in a four-way tie at the top of the Mountain West standings with a record of 6 - 2, along with the San Diego State Aztecs and the New Mexico Lobos, but were selected by the metrics of a tiebreaker.

The Rebels will look to capture their first-ever Mountain West title, while the Broncos hope to win the final Mountain West title before they leave for the Pac-12 and the conference is realigned. There is no doubt that this one means a little bit more to both of these teams, as well as the remaining members of the Mountain West after realignment for the 2026 season.

This should be an incredible game, and we couldn't be more excited for it. The game will be played at Albertsons Stadium at 8:00 PM EST on FOX. With time running down, it is time for our official UNLV Rebels On SI official prediction for the Mountain West Championship Game.

UNLV Rebels Outlook

The Rebels' offense has been dominant all season. They are led by the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Anthony Colandrea. He has been electric both through the air and on the ground.

Star running back Jai'Den Thomas is also an All-Mountain West First Team member. He is coming off a massive four-touchdown performance. Last time these teams played, Jet struggled. Tonight, he can right that wrong.

The defense struggled for the majority of the season with issues with discipline and consistency, despite coming up with a ton of timely big plays early in the season. However, they have been playing significantly better over the past month and will look to carry that momentum into this game against a tough Broncos' offense.

Boise State Broncos Outlook

The biggest storyline of this game is the return of the Broncos' starting quarterback, Maddux Madsen. He is fully expected to return for this game and lead an offense that dropped 56 points last time they faced the UNLV defense back in mid-October.

Boise State has the superior defense in this game, but they have a tall task trying to slow down Colandrea and the Rebels' offense. In that same game back in October, UNLV was able to score 31 points against them.

UNLV Rebels On SI Official Prediction For The Mountain West Championship Game: UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos

UNLV Rebels Win: 34 - 31

