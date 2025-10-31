UNLV Rebels On SI Official Week 10 Predictions For New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels
The UNLV Rebels kick off Week 10 tomorrow at home in Allegiant Stadium against the New Mexico Lobos. We covered a lot of predictions this week, but now it's time for our official UNLV Rebels On SI Week 10 predictions. This is a showdown between two Mountain West teams having great seasons in what should be a great game.
The Rebels are coming off another bye week after losing for the first time this season against the Boise State Broncos. Heading into Week 10, they are sitting at 6 - 1 for the season and 2 - 1 in the Mountain West. This will be a get-right game for UNLV, but New Mexico is also a good measuring stick. After getting blown out by the Broncos, the Rebels may need to prove to themselves that they can compete with the top teams in the conference.
The Lobos are in the midst of a two-game winning streak. Their record now sits at 5 - 3. They are right behind UNLV in the Mountain West standings at 2 - 2. New Mexico hasn't done anything spectacular, but they have been well-balanced, consistent, and disciplined on both sides of the ball. A team like this is a good test for the Rebels.
UNLV Rebels Outlook
The offense has been absolutely dynamic. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been outstanding not only with his arm but also on the ground with his legs. This season, he has thrown for 1,618 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 410 yards and four more TDs. Heading into Week 10, he's the favorite to be named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year this season.
Jai'Den Thomas leads the way on the ground for the Rebs. He's coming off a down game in which he rushed for just 38 yards on 3.5 yards per carry. However, he leads the team with 615 yards and seven TDs on 7.4 yards per carry this season. Jet has also caught 18 passes for 104 yards and a TD in the passing attack. The star runner will look to have a bounce-back game this week.
New Mexico Lobos Outlook
The Lobos are solid on both sides of the ball. While they aren't amazing on one side of the ball like the Rebels on offense, they also haven't shown a major deficiency on another side of the ball like the Rebels on defense. Their offense is led by quarterback Jack Layne, running back Damon Bankston, and tight end Dorian Williams. This trio will be a good test for the Rebels' defense, which has been working to get better during their bye week.
Prediction
UNLV Rebels Win 38 - 28
