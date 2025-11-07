UNLV Rebels On SI Official Week 11 Prediction For UNLV Rebels @ Colorado State Rams
The UNLV Rebels have hit their first rough patch of both the season and the Dan Mullen era. They have now lost two games in a row, both against Mountain West Conference opponents, the Boise State Broncos and New Mexico Lobos. Mullen will look to get the Rebels back on track this week when they travel to Fort Collins to take on the Colorado State Rams. This is a very winnable game for UNLV, who has now dropped to 6 - 2 for the season and 2 - 2 in the Mountain West. While this has been a disappointing stretch, this isn't something they can't come back from, and they are still very much alive in their hunt for a Mountain West Conference championship.
The Rams are in the midst of a terrible season, but it's never easy going into Canvas Stadium. However, this should be a get-right game for the Rebs. Colorado State is just 2 - 6 this season and 1 - 3 in the Mountain West. They have also lost two games in a row, including five of their last six. Nevertheless, they will also be looking to bounce back this week, and UNLV will need to take them seriously. One more loss could sink the Rebels' season.
UNLV Rebels Outlook
The Rebels' offense has been incredible this season. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been electric both through the air and on the ground, and is the current frontrunner to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
Running back Jai'Den Thomas is also one of the most talented weapons in all of college football, but has been used a bit sparingly this season to keep him healthy. Coach Mullen has to get him more involved in a game that he can dominate in.
The defense has been the issue. They have allowed 147 points in their past three games. While they have been prone to making timely big plays all season, their lack of consistency and discipline has cost them mightily as of late. They have to be better this week.
Colorado State Rams Outlook
Things have been rough this season on both sides of the ball for the Rams. However, their offense has been the bigger of the two issues. They are scoring just 19.4 points per game, while allowing 27.1 points per game. This season has gone just about as bad as it possibly could have, and it's hard to even pick a standout player on this team this season. Especially on offense.
UNLV Rebels On SI Official Week 11 Prediction
UNLV Wins 48 - 34
