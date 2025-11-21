UNLV Rebels On SI Official Week 13 Prediction For Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
The UNLV Rebels will host the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors tonight on FS1. That means it's time for our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction. Usually, these predictions come out the day before the game, but we are doing things a bit differently this week because of the Friday night game.
UNLV comes into this game coming off two consecutive wins. They knocked off the Colorado State Rams in Week 11 and the Utah State Aggies last weekend in double overtime. The Rebels are sitting at 4 - 2 in the Mountain West Conference in a five-way tie for second place in the conference. It just so happens that one of the teams that they are tied with is the team that they will be facing tonight in this heavyweight Mountain West clash.
The Rainbow Warriors have won four of their last five, including a massive win over the first-place San Diego State Aztecs prior to their Week 12 bye. They blew out the Aztecs 38 - 6. With Hawai'i also sitting at 4 - 2 with just one more week left in the regular season, this game will serve as an essential elimination game for both of these teams.
UNLV Rebels Outlook
As always, the Rebels and their explosive offense will be led by their quarterback, Anthony Colandrea. Colandrea is having a magical year getting the job done with both his arm and legs, and should be the frontrunner to win the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. They may need him to do even more tonight than usual.
At the time of writing this, we do not yet know if star running back Jai'Den Thomas will be able to suit up in this game. He missed last week, and we haven't gotten official work on this week just yet.
The defense will have to slow down a dynamic Rainbow Warriors' passing attack, which is one of the best in the country. This defense has been playing better as of late, and will look to carry that momentum into this game.
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors Outlook
Hawai'i will rely on the arm of Micah Alejado in this game. He's not as mobile as many of the quarterbacks, who have given the Rebels trouble this season, but he can get the job done with his arm. Alejado and his top target, Jackson Harris, will look to wreak havoc on the UNLV secondary all night. We have no doubt that they will be able to score points, but we aren't so sure their defense can do a whole lot to slow down the Rebels.
UNLV Rebels On SI Official Prediction
UNLV Rebels Win 41 - 37
