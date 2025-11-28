UNLV Rebels On SI Official Week 14 Prediction For UNLV Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack
The UNLV Rebels football team has everything to play for in Week 14. Not only are they matched up with arch rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack, in a battle for the Fremont Cannon, but their Mountain West Championship hopes will also be on the line. This is a must-win game if they want to have any chance of making the conference championship game.
UNLV enters this game with a record of 9 - 2 and a 5 - 2 record in Mountain West play. They are coming off three consecutive wins, and most recently a 38 - 10 blowout over the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors last Friday night. While their offense has been electric all season, the defense has been playing much better as of late, allowing just 36 points in their past three games, including two 10-point outings.
The Wolf Pack are just 3 - 8 this season and 2 - 5 in Mountain West play; however, they are on a bit of a roll after winning their past two games. We have no doubt that they will be out there giving it their all on Saturday against their bitter rivals.
UNLV Rebels Outlook
The Rebels are led by their star quarterback, and the favorite to win the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Anthony Colandrea. He will be working in tandem with star running back Jai'Den Thomas and his top wide receiver, Jaden Bradley, to lead his offense to another huge win in this game.
Currently, the Rebels are 16th in the nation, scoring 36.7 points per game. They are also 38th in passing with 257.5 passing yards per game, and 21st in rushing with 203.1 rushing yards per game.
The defense is just 99th in the country. However, while they have struggled mightily this season with consistency and have struggled to stop most offenses, they have been playing much better lately. Their 10-point performance against the Rainbow Warriors last week was their best of the season and should scare anyone they might go up against.
Nevada Wolf Pack Outlook
The Wolf Pack has been one of the worst teams in the country all season on both offense and defense, but more so on offense. They won their past two games, but it was against two terrible teams. Granted, it was more than we expected from them, but it's more of a reflection on the San Jose Spartans and Wyoming Cowboys than the Wolf Pack. It would be shocking if they can compete with the Rebels this week.
Prediction
UNLV Rebels Win 49 - 10
