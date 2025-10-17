UNLV Rebels On SI Official Week 8 Predictions For UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos
It's Friday, which means it's time for our UNLV Rebels On SIOur official game prediction. This week feels bigger than all the other weeks so far. The Rebels go on the road in a huge matchup against the Boise State Broncos. This is the biggest game of the year, against the team that has knocked them off in back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championship games.
This game could swing the balance of power in the Mountain West. It means even more this season because it's the last time these two teams will play a regular-season game as Mountain West foes, with the Broncos leaving for the PAC-12 next season. There is a lot on the line in this game, and it's going to be a battle.
UNLV Rebels Outlook
The Rebels have been an offensive juggernaut this season, led by Anthony Colandrea. He has far exceeded expectations this season, throwing for 1,403 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, and tacking on a career-high 323 rushing yards and three more TDs. If the Rebels are going to knock off the Broncos this week, he is going to have to take his game to an even higher level on Saturday.
The UNLV coaching staff has limited Jai'Den Thomas's carries this season to keep him fresh. This is the game that they have to unleash him. Not only is he a massive offensive weapon, but he can also be used to control the clock and help the defense. Week 8 is not the time to play it safe with their star running back. He needs to be given as many touches as he can handle and remind everyone why he was the preseason favorite to be the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
This defense is not going to be able to stop the Broncos' offense. They are going to have to continue to make game-changing big plays. We fully expect this game to be a shootout, and turnovers can be the difference in this game.
Boise State Broncos Outlook
The Broncos have an elite offense and a shaky defense; however, their defense has been much better at home. That's one of the reasons that they have won 15 straight games on their blue turf. We know that Boise State is going to be able to score points, led by quarterback Maddux Madsen and running back Dylan Riley; it's what their defense is able to do against the high-powered Rebels' offense that could determine the winner of this game.
Prediction
UNLV Wins 41 - 38
More UNLV Rebels On SI News