UNLV Rebels Open Up As Favorites Over The Ohio Bobcats In The Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

The UNLV Rebels football team is set to take on the Ohio Bobcats in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, and the predictions are already rolling in. The first prediction we are covering comes from Sportsbook Wire. This is the first prediction we are covering of the bowl season, and the Rebels' faithful are going to like what they have to say about this bowl game. These teams will face off in Frisco, Texas on December 23 in what should be a great game.

Sportsbook Wire's Prediction For The Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

"The Frisco Bowl will feature the UNLV Rebels heading into a showdown with the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The Rebels took on the Boise State Broncos in their most recent game, losing 38-21. Last time out, the Bobcats knocked off the Buffalo Bulls 31-26.

Against the Broncos, Anthony Colandrea led the Rebels with 225 yards on 18-of-38 passing (47.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 66 yards and one rushing touchdown. Keyvone Lee took seven carries for 58 yards (8.3 yards per carry), while adding one reception for eight yards in the passing game. JoJo Earle led the receiving charge against the Broncos, catching two passes for 45 yards. He also had three carries for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Parker Navarro's showing for the Cats against the Bulls included 10-of-23 passing for 147 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He rushed 18 times for 121 yards and one touchdown. Sieh Bangura carried the ball 22 times for 120 yards and one touchdown. He caught one pass for six yards. Chase Hendricks collected five catches for 92 yards (on 10 targets), with one touchdown...

Prediction: UNLV 31, Ohio 25"

Our official prediction for this game likely won't be out for about another 10 days. We still have to watch more film on Ohio before we can make a fully informed prediction. However, it's good to see the experts and analysts having faith in UNLV in this game. Vegas also expects them to win this game, with the line opening with UNLV as -4.5 point favorites. 31 - 25 seems like a reasonable prediction, but we will get deeper into the exact predictions as we get closer to the big game.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News