UNLV Rebels Picked To "Dominate" Idaho State Bengals In Week 0
The predictions for the UNLV Rebels' Week 0 matchup against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium are continuing to flood in. We are already on record predicting the Rebels will win by more than three scores. However, there is another outlet that is even higher on UNLV this week than we are.
Mountain West Connection broke down this game and gave their prediction on how the game plays out. While they did try to give both sides of the story for UNLV and Idaho State, ultimately, they have the Rebels crushing the Bengals in Saturday night's showdown. Their only concern seems to be is if the quarterback situation turns out disastrously bad.
Mountain West Connection's Take
"UNLV enters the new season with high hopes. Dan Mullen is starting fresh with a completely revamped roster. There aren’t many returning starters, and Dan Mullen is still trying to figure out who will start and there isn’t a better way to figure that out than a week 0 matchup against Idaho State.
The team will probably go through a few speed bumps to start the season. It’s a brand new group of guys that will be figuring things out. Idaho State is a familiar foe for the Rebels. They have gone head to head ten times and UNLV leads the series going 7-2.
There is still a big question mark for the UNLV offense and that’s who will be leading it? Dan Mullen implied that both Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea will both get reps during this game...
Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea will both be given opportunities in the game. Both of them need to shine and make a case for themselves to be the starter of the team. They also need to reduce mistakes. If they are able to reduce mistakes, there’s nothing to worry about in this game. If they slip up though, they could be cracking the door open for a potential upset."
Ultimately, Mountain West Connection did pick the Rebels to "dominate" and win by a score of 45 - 17. So they clearly aren't all that worried about that "potential upset". We agree with this take and expect UNLV to dominate Idaho State. Either way, the season is finally here, and we won't have to wait long to see how our predictions turn out. We are just two days away!
