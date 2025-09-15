UNLV Rebels Picked To Win Week 4 Matchup Against Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
After having a bye week to rest up and work on any lingering issues, the UNLV Rebels will hit the road in Week 4 to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. It's still early, but the predictions for the game are already rolling in. It's the betting sites, Picks and Parlays and Sports Chat Place, whose predictions are coming in first this week.
Picks And Parlays' Prediction
"Offensively, UNLV has been stout to start the season, averaging 32 points per game through three games played. Defensively, the Rebels have done enough holding opponents to 25 points per game this season. Anthony Colandrea leads the UNLV offense this season with 647 yards and six scores on 49 completions to go along with 175 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries. Jai’Den Thomas leads the team with 32 carries for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Jaden Bradley is the top receiver on the team with 262 yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions.
UNLV is having a strong showing to start the year and will keep it up this week. Look for the Rebels to defend their undefeated start to the year with another win. UNLV will use its edge this week on the road to keep Miami Ohio winless. Final Score Prediction, UNLV Rebels win and cover 38-14."
Sports Chat Place's Prediction
"I’ll probably just stay with UNLV. The Rebels faltered in the second half of their latest appearance versus UCLA, but to their credit UNLV pulled out the gutsy win. It was a sloppy outing with the Rebels accounting for 13 of the game’s 27 total penalties, but the defense held strong in the end. UNLV gave up just 3-of-13 on third-down tries and had a couple of takeaways that helped tilt the game in their favor. The offense was pretty well-rounded overall despite going cold for a while, notching 351 total yards (203 passing) and 6.6 yards per play.
As for Miami-OH, they’ve had a couple of tough matchups so far this year and haven’t been able to really show their stuff. The RedHawks got eaten up by the Rutgers offense in their last game, surrendering 421 total yards, 31 first downs and a whopping 39:06 in time of possession. The offense wasn’t bad; they just never had the ball. In any case, this weekend’s matchup shouldn’t be as lopsided. That said, I still like the Rebels to power one out."
While we won't be making our official prediction until the end of the week, we can't argue with either of these takes. The UNLV offense should be too much for the RedHawks to overcome. They have not yet failed to score 30 points in a game. The defense has also gotten better with each game that they've played. This should be another win for the Rebels before kicking off Mountain West Conference play.
