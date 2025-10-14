UNLV Rebels Predicted To Lose By Double-Digits In Early Week 8 Prediction
This will be the first game all season that the undefeated UNLV Rebels will walk into a game as a true underdog. They go on the road to challenge the Boise State Broncos on the blue turf, where they have won 15 straight games. That is being immediately reflected in the first prediction we've seen released from any outlet this week. Doc's Sports Service is a betting outlet, and they have the Boise State Broncos giving 10 points to the Rebels. Even with the points, they like the Broncos.
Doc's Sports Service On The UNLV Rebels' Offense
"The UNLV Rebels come into this matchup with a record of 6-0 for this year. The last time they stepped onto the field, the Rebels played the Air Force Falcons and earned the victory with a final of 51-48. For the game, they tallied 60 plays which gave them a total of 597 yds. The UNLV Rebels rushed the ball a total of 27 different times and recorded 220 yards, which is an average of 8.1 yards per carry. When it came to stopping the run, the Rebels gave up 428 yards on 66 attempts, which averages out to 6.5 yds per rush allowed. UNLV gave up 10 completions on 17 tries for 175 yds, and a completion rate of 58.8%."
Doc's Sports Service On The Boise State Broncos' Offense
"The Broncos head into this matchup 4-2 for this year. In their last game, the Broncos took home the win by a final score of 41-25 against the New Mexico Lobos. Boise State conceded 24 rush attempts for 49 yards (2.0 yards per carry). The Broncos secondary gave up a completion rate of 50.0%, relinquishing 182 yds on 15 out of 30 passing. The Broncos finished the contest with 397 yds on 86 plays (4.6 yds per play). Boise State ended up running for 3.0 yards per attempt, totaling 161 yards on 54 attempts."
Doc's Sports Service's Prediction
"Who will win tonight's Rebels/Broncos college football game against the spread?
Josh's Pick: Take the Broncos -10.0"
This is something the Rebels have not dealt with all season. Outside of some skepticism against the UCLA Bruins, the Rebels have been expected to win every other game they've played this season. That won't be the case this week in Boise. While we don't agree with Doc's Sports Service here, and don't expect the Rebels to lose this game by double-digits, we don't expect this to be an uncommon take throughout the week either.
