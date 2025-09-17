UNLV Rebels Predicted To Win Week 4 With Narrow Victory
The UNLV Rebels hit the road to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this weekend. While most outlets, experts, and analysts believe that UNLV should win this game on the road, many also believe this could be a tight game. The Rebs will look to get the MAC monkey off their back after losing their last three matchups against MAC opponents. At the end of the day, the offense should be too much for the RedHawks' defense to handle, and their defense makes enough big plays to disrupt their offense, which looked very good in their most recent game.
The predictions have been pouring in this week, and almost unanimously, experts believe UNLV will win this game. AS mentioned before, though, we have another close prediction from News Net 5. They, surprisingly, view this as a lower-scoring game.
News Net 5's Take
"The Rebels shine in several key metrics — they are tied for first in FBS for 4th down conversion rate at a perfect 100%, and second-best in interceptions with 6 this season. These indicate a team highly effective in critical moments and dangerous in forcing turnovers...
This contest will likely be a tightly fought battle, with Miami (OH) aiming to leverage its strong home field winning percentage against a UNLV squad that has demonstrated poise and efficiency on the road. The defensive prowess on both sides, combined with underwhelming possession stats from Miami, sets the stage for a low-scoring game where momentum and key plays on fourth downs and turnovers may decide the outcome.
Given UNLV’s streak of covering on the road and Miami’s struggles against the spread at home versus non-conference opponents, the Rebels have the edge. Their efficiency in critical situations and recent streaks in September games against comparable competition support the prediction of a narrow UNLV victory.
Prediction: UNLV Rebels to win and cover the spread, 24-20."
While we do agree that the Rebels should win this game, we don't agree with the score. We don't think that it can't be a close game, but we also believe it will be higher scoring. If this does end up being a four-point game, we'd put it closer to 34 - 30. However, our official predictions won't be out until Friday. So be sure to come back at the end of the week and check those predictions out.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News