UNLV Rebels Prediction Roundup: "Look For UNLV To Remain Unbeaten" Against The Air Force Falcons In Week 7
We are wrapping up the week before the UNLV Rebels host the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, and there are still a few predictions that we haven't covered yet. Our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction is out, but there are a few other outlets' predictions that we often cover that we didn't get to yet during such a busy week. This is what Stat Salt, Tony's Picks, and Winners and Whiners have to say about the Rebels' Week 7 matchup.
Stat Salts Week 7 Prediction For Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels
"UNLV -6.5 (5 units)
The way this Rebels offense has been rolling, they look like a solid bet to cover against Air Force. UNLV is 4-1 ATS in 2025 and has covered in its last four games. Air Force is 0-3 ATS against conference rivals this year. The Falcons' defense has shipped 40+ points three times already this season and will struggle through the air and on the ground against the Rebels: as well as their clear struggles defending against the pass, the program gives up 181.0 rushing yards per game, ranking 106th among FBS teams. The tandem of Thomas and Colandrea should be way too hot to handle here. Air Force is also coming off a loss to rival Navy and that will likely cost them a chance at a Commander-In-Chief's trophy. That letdown will not help matters in this contest."
Tony's Picks' Prediction
"Air Force still runs the ball well, but their defense isn’t stopping anyone right now. Szarka’s deep passing can hit big plays, but if the Falcons fall behind early, they’ll have to pass more than they’d like. UNLV looks balanced and confident — Colandrea distributing, Thomas controlling tempo on the ground. The injuries to Air Force’s skill players could limit their chunk-play potential.
From a betting standpoint, the side feels efficient at current odds. The better angle might be the total depending on pace — Air Force games have gone OVER six straight, while UNLV leans UNDER lately. If you’re looking for a lean, the number may depend on whether Air Force can finish drives inside the 20.
Score Prediction: Air Force Falcons 31, UNLV Rebels 38."
Winners And Whiners Prediction
"UNLV -6.5 (4 units)
The Falcons have been more explosive offensively than they have been in recent years and their newfound passing game is a wrinkle that is uncommon for service academies. Air Force is going to take their lumps defensively as they are fifth-worst in the nation in scoring defense and they surrender an average of 312.4 yards per game and 11 scores through the air. UNLV, despite its issues giving up plenty of yards, has forced 13 turnovers, giving them a +8 in the takeaway/giveaway department on the year. Playing at home, with an explosive offense along with opportunistic defense and special teams, look for UNLV to remain unbeaten on the year and cover the line here."
All three of these outlets have picked the Rebels to win by at least a touchdown. We agree with this and actually have them winning by a bit more. If you'd like to see our official prediction, the link is back up in the opening paragraph.
