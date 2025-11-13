UNLV Rebels Projected To Knock Off The Utah State Aggies In Week 12
The UNLV Rebels have a tough matchup this weekend against the Utah State Aggies. The Rebels held the Colorado State Rams to just 10 points in Week 11, but they will have a much tougher task this week when they are asked to slow down quarterback Bryson Barnes. This is a must-win game for both teams, who are both sitting at 3 - 2 in Mountain West Conference play. The predictions have been rolling in all week, and they have been very divided. The latest comes from SportsBook Wire. They have a more positive prediction for the Rebels than what we have seen from some betting outlets throughout the week.
SportsBook Wire's Prediction For Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels Week 12 Matchup
"The Rebels took down the Colorado State Rams 42-10 in their last game. Their last time out, the Aggies defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack 51-14. Anthony Colandrea had 251 yards on 15-of-22 passing (68.2%) for the Rebels in that matchup against the Rams, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also added four carries for 33 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jai'Den Thomas took seven carries for 131 yards (18.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for four yards in the passing game. Troy Omeire had 68 yards on one catch (68.0 per reception) with one touchdown in that game. Bryson Barnes threw for 288 yards for the Aggies against the Wolf Pack, going 20-for-27 (74.1%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added nine carries for 40 yards. In that matchup, Miles Davis had an 11-carry, 33-yard game (3.0 yards per attempt) with two touchdowns. Brady Boyd collected five catches for 117 yards (on seven targets), with two touchdowns.
Prediction
UNLV 37, Utah State 30"
A seven-point win is a reasonable prediction in this game. While we have not yet released our UNLV Rebels On SI Official prediction for the game, we may have this game even tighter. If you are interested in seeing our predictions, come back on Friday. As far as this prediction goes, it is likely very close to what we are anticipating from the Week 12 matchup.
However, winning this game will not be easy. The Rebels' defense is going to have to carry last week's momentum back home with them to Allegiant Stadium. This is a much better offense than what they saw last week against the Rams.
