UNLV Rebels Quarterback Alex Orji: "I'm Planning On Being A Rebel Next Year"

UNLV Rebels quarterback Alex Orji was rotating with Anthony Colandrea early in the season, primarily as a rushing threat, but suffered a season-ending injury in non-conference play against the UCLA Bruins. He injured both his knee and his hamstring, which ended the senior's season. Now, he has an opportunity to potentially return to UNLV next season. The program could be in very good shape at quarterback next season with both Colandrea and Orji looking to return to the team. At least up until this point, it seems like any key player who has the opportunity to return to Las Vegas next season intends to return to the team. That is a huge compliment to head coach Dan Mullen, his staff and the culture that is being developed around the program.

Recently, he spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about a number of topics, including his desire to return to the Rebels for the 2026 college football season.

UNLV Rebels Quarterback Alex Orji On Returning To UNLV Next Season

“Right now, I’m planning on being a Rebel next year,” Orji told the Review-Journal. “It’s been great being here.

The main thing for me this year, was when football was taken away from me and not being able to play, my life was still a 10 out of 10. I was waking up every day and just thanking the Lord for the life that I live.”

Orji On How His Injury Is Healing Up

“I’m back walking; it feels like I’m on track. I’m going to start running here pretty soon. I should be back and pretty active by the end of spring ball.”



Orji On The Rebels' Goals And Consistency As A Team

“As a team, if you don’t have similar goals every season, then you can’t really build consistency. The main goal this year, as coach (Dan) Mullen established, was to be a better team at the end of the year than at the beginning.

Then the underlining goals were to beat our rivals, Reno and Boise, win the Mountain West and go to the College Football Playoff. I feel like we continue to accomplish one those goals at a time and multiple over time, then we’ll have a great chance to be happy at the end of the season and build a great team.”

