UNLV Rebels Quarterback Alex Orji "Is A Tremendous Leader"
UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea has solidified himself as the true QB1 in Las Vegas, while Alex Orji serves as more of a situational option, which usually comes on short-yardage plays or down when they get near the end zone. However, his lack of participation against the Sam Houston Bearkats shouldn't necessarily be viewed as a sign of things to come. Rebels' head coach Dan Mullen chalked the lack of playing time up to the team only running 56 offensive plays; otherwise, we would have seen more of Orji. At the end of the day, Orji just wants to win the game and nothing else.
“All I care about is winning,” Mullen said Orji told him. “Whatever it takes for us to win. If you want me to play 70 plays or you want me to play one, you just tell me what we’ve got to do to win and we’ll go do it.”
That kind of mentality is why Mullen likes Orji so much and views him as one of their leaders. He has spoken over and over about his leadership and what he means to the team. The value of intangibles like that don't show up in a box score and can't be measured, but they can have immeasurable value to a football team both on and off the field. Especially one with a new head coach who is trying to establish a winning culture.
“Orji is a tremendous leader on his personality, his demeanor and his standard, and on holding everybody to a certain standard,” Mullen said...
He’s on our leadership committee, and there’s a reason he was a game captain. What he brings to the program every day is so special.”
It's clear that Mullen values Orji both as a player and as a leader, and we expect him to have a major impact on the field and in the locker room for the rest of the season. There will be situations and games when the team needs to lean on him, and he has proven that he can make a big play when called upon. Both Orji and Colandrea look like they are forming a dynamic duo with Colandrea being the strong passing option who can also run the ball, and Orji being the strong running option who can also pass the ball.
