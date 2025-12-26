UNLV Rebels Quarterback Alex Orji: "My Agent Has Been Able To Do Different Things With Me Here"

UNLV Rebels quarterback Alex Orji was rotating with Anthony Colandrea early in the season, primarily as a rushing threat, but suffered a season-ending injury in non-conference play against the UCLA Bruins. He injured both his knee and his hamstring, which ended the senior's season. However, he still plans to return to UNLV for the 2026 football season. A big reason why seems to be the roots he's planted in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes the relationships he's built and the advantages he's found that playing in Las Vegas provides him. With so many key Rebels players wanting to return to the program next season, it is a massive compliment to head coach Dan Mullen, his staff, and the culture being built around the UNLV football program.











Recently, he spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about a number of topics, including his relationship with legendary UNLV quarterback Randall Cunningham and the city of Las Vegas.

Orji On His Relationship With Former Rebels' Quarterback And Legend Randall Cunningham



“As a legendary Black quarterback, being the ‘Ultimate Weapon,’ a guy can run and can throw, but right now his name in my phone is just ‘Pastor Randall," Orji said." It’s definitely not a relationship that I expected to build, especially in the way that I did, but it’s great and probably the most important relationship that I’ve built since I’ve been here.



He (Cunningham) tells me he thinks I’m going to live here when I’m older because he lives here now that he’s older. I can definitely see it. I love Dallas, because that’s near home.



But I think when it’s all said and done, I’d love to grow roots back down in the south in Dallas or here in Vegas, I think it’s great.”



Orji On The Benefits Of Playing Las Vegas



“Here at UNLV I definitely presumed it would be a little bit different with the town being bigger and the university a bit smaller. Which to an extent can be true. But at the same time, we have a head coach who has done a miraculous job at marketing the UNLV logo and the players.



For me, I feel my agent has been able to do different things with me here that he wasn’t able to do at Michigan and vice versa. So, they’ve both been great opportunities.”



