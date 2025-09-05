UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea "Can Make All The Off-Platform Throws"
Anthony Colandrea has earned his spot at the top of the quarterback depth chart for the UNLV Rebels. Through two games, he has completed 77.3% of his passes for 444 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception. He has also contributed on the ground, rushing 19 times for 116 yards and a TD. While Alex Orji is going to continue mixing in situationally, head coach Dan Mullen is clearly planning to lean on Colandrea, especially in most passing situations.
While most people in Las Vegas expected Colandrea to be the better passer of the two quarterbacks, many may have overlooked what a strong runner he was as well. He has the ability to make plays with his legs, both when scrambling out of trouble and on designed runs if needed. This leaves the Rebels in a great situation. Colandrea is their passing quarterback who can also run, while Orji is their running quarterback who can also pass. These two quarterbacks may not be quite as talented, but this draws obvious comparisons to when Mullen was the offensive coordinator of the Florida Gators and had both Chris Leak and Tim Tebow. That team won a National Championship. This team hopes that they can win a Mountain West Conference Championship.
Mullen has raved about Colandrea this season. He has complimented him on the energy that he brings to the team, and has been impressed with how quickly he's been able to pick things up because of his experience. It sounds like Mullen loves what he's seen out of his quarterback so far as both a passer and as a runner.
UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On What Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Brings With Both His Arm And Legs
"Anthony can make all the off-platform throws, and he’s actually one of the fastest guys on the team,” Mullen said.
Mullen On The Energy Colandrea Brings To The Team
“Anthony has come in like the Energizer Bunny. He’s just going and going and doesn’t stop.”
Mullen On The Experience Colandrea Brings As A Former Starter
“It’s not like he’s a first-time starter coming in. Even though it’s a new system, he’s a little bit of an older, veteran guy," Mullen said. "He picked it up fast. A lot of help has come from the multiplicity shown by our defense (in practice), but he has done a good job of executing.”
