UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea: "I'm Not Going Anywhere"

Prior to the start of the UNLV Rebels' 2025 season, UNLV hired Dan Mullen to be their head coach and replace Barry Odom, who exited to take the Purdue Boilermakers job. One of his first big moves was to bring in quarterback Anthony Colandrea through the transfer portal to compete for the starting job in Las Vegas.

It proved to be a fantastic move, which led to the Rebels earning themselves a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game against the Boise State Broncos, and Colandrea being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

After such an incredible season, there was some concern that Colandrea could possibly move on to a Power 4 school through the transfer portal. Colandrea recently addressed that possibility and made it clear that he is not going anywhere. He said that he will be playing for the Rebels in 2026 and all he's thinking about is playing in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23.

UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On A Potential Transfer This Offseason

“I’m not transferring,” Colandrea said. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying here. I just want to play in the (bowl game) and finish out the year with the guys.”

Colandrea On What Impact Money Could Have On His Future With UNLV

“Money is never going to be part of my decision. I’m never making a decision based on that. I base it on my future, and my future is here with (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Corey) Dennis and Coach Mullen.”

Colandrea On Transferring In The Past

“I don’t want to do that again because it’s not that fun.”

Colandrea On UNLV Offensive Coordinator Corey Dennis

“He has had a big impact on my life. He has taught me so many things about being a quarterback and being a man and just life in general.

I think we’ve grown as a team and I’ve grown as a player. We as an offense have played really well on the back end of the season. We’re clicking at a high level.”

Colandrea On The Rebels' Loss To The Boise State Broncos In The Mountain West Championship Game

“It sucked (to lose to Boise State). They have a good team, and they played better than us and deserved to win.”



