UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea: "It Hurts"

The UNLV Rebels football team lost the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday in Texas to the Ohio Bobcats by a score of 17 - 10 in what may have been the worst game they played all season. UNLV continuously suffered from self-inflicted wounds throughout the entirety of the game. Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea did not play up to his own expectations, and head Coach Dan Mullen struggled to get his team on track after a long layoff. Both Colandrea and Mullen spoke to the media after suffering a tough loss to finish what was an incredible season. This is what they had to say about their loss in the Frisco Bowl.

UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On The Team's Loss To The Ohio Bobcats In The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

“Yeah, no, it hurts,” Colandrea said. “You always want on the last one. Especially since we don’t play till next August, so no. I think Ohio didn’t really beat us today. We really beat ourselves. The offense we got in the red zone, we just couldn’t score, and that starts with me...

It starts with me. When your quarterback doesn’t play good, you have no shot of winning a football game. Turnovers against a good football team, you can’t win, especially if they’re in the red zone. So tonight it was on me. I played bad the whole game.”

UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Team's Loss To The Ohio Bobcats In The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

“We made to the red zone, you want to, you know, you get to obviously get to score. Playing with the lead probably changes the style of the game. You know the mistakes we made. The critical errors would be turnovers, whether it be the penalties when penalties occurred at the critical times, pushing us back in the long down situations, or giving them first downs to keep drives alive.

Letting them play with the leave, control the tempo, and you can see it, and it’s pretty simple. You both teams had under 60 plays in the game, so you give them credit for being able to control that and we’re not going to be able to win. I didn’t do a good enough job of preparing us to get us ready.”

