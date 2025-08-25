UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Outplays Alex Orji In Season Opener
One of the biggest questions for the UNLV Rebels heading into their season opener against the Idaho State Bengals was how the quarterback reps were going to shake out. Head coach Dan Mullen had stated that both Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea were going to get reps in this game, but we did not know exactly what that meant. After a long offseason, we finally got at least some answers in the Rebels' 38 - 31 victory.
Outside of a bad fumble, Orji played well. He went three of three for 37 yards through the air and rushed six times for 34 yards. That includes the 11-yard game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
However, it was Colandrea who was the clear top guy in this game. He went 15 of 21 through the air for 195 yards and rushed for an additional 93 yards on 13 carries. The Virginia Cavaliers transfer played well in this game and was a big reason why the Rebels escaped this game with a victory.
It's still not completely clear if Colandrea has outperformed Orji this summer, and that's why the coaching staff decided to lean so heavily on him, or if it was a situational decision. Colandrea is the more experienced and more accomplished passer, so it would makes sense for him to get more reps in a shootout when the team needs to continue to pass to keep up on the scoreboard.
Following the game, Mullen gave his take on the quarterback play in the team's Week 0 win.
UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On His Quarterbacks In Season Opener
“The quarterbacks played pretty well," Mullen said in the postgame press conference. "There are a couple of things we missed. And a couple of things situation. For both of them, that was their first game playing in this. A couple of things that I got a get with them if I can give them a bad call.…
Our guys were asked them to do things, tried putting them in a good situation as they go learn, but the exception of the fumble and the end zone buyouts, I think the quarterbacks played exceptionally well in their first game running for us.”
Mullen had already made it clear that he was not in a rush to decide anything long-term as far as his quarterbacks go. He wants to give them time to see what they can do, and his response to their play in the opener reflects that. We can likely expect both quarterbacks to play in their next game as well.
