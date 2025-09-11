UNLV Rebels Reward Fans With New Showtime Deal
The UNLV Rebels have jumped off to a hot start, and they are looking to reward their fans with a new ticket option they are calling the Showtime Deal. This comes after head coach Dan Mullen praised the fans and the city of Las Vegas for being a big part of their most recent home victory over the UCLA Bruins.
"One of the biggest factors (in the win), not just our guys, and the belief and effort they played with, but obviously the fans, the stadium. I think a couple of their penalties were caused by the fans and the noise that was created," Mullen said. "Thank you to all the UNLV fans and the city of Las Vegas. That was a big-time college football atmosphere. That's what we are trying to bring here to the city and for everyone in this city. That was a huge win, not just for this team and for UNLV, but that was a huge win for the city of Las Vegas. And especially a West Coast win like that."
The Rebels announced the new "Showtime Deal" on Thursday on the UNLV Rebels Athletics official website. The deal will apply to the remaining four home games against the Air Force Falcons on October 11, the New Mexico Lobos on November 1, the Utah State Aggies on November 15, and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on November 21.
Showtime Deal Announcement
"For only $66, the package allows fans to choose any three of the four remaining UNLV football home games at Allegiant Stadium, with seating located on the north 200-level, including access to the Coors Light Landing....
The Showtime Deal is available now and can be purchased online at UNLVtickets.com. In addition to this plan, there are multiple offers available to catch the Rebels this season. UNLV alumni and faculty/staff have access to a special discount on Homecoming game tickets on Oct. 11, and all fans can take advantage of the Kids Day special for Nov. 1 against New Mexico, with tickets as low as $23."
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Showtime Deal
"The city of Las Vegas has done a phenomenal job supporting our program, including helping us win last week's game against UCLA. We need to continue building our crowds and the big-time college football atmosphere inside Allegiant Stadium -- and this deal helps us achieve that goal."
More UNLV Rebels On SI News