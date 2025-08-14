UNLV Rebels Running Back Jai'Den Thomas Brings It "Every Single Day"
The UNLV Rebels football team is set to start their season in Week 0 on Saturday, August 23, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the Idaho State Bengals. Their offense will look very different this season, with eight of their projected 11 starters joining the team this offseason through the transfer portal. However, their star player is a returning stud projected to be one of the best running backs in the country.
Jai'Den Thomas comes into the season on a wave of hype and expectations, and he's embracing the challenge. He has already been named to the Preseason All-Mountain West team, and he's widely considered the best running back in the Mountain West Conference, with some even projecting him to be one of the best backs in the country. While Jet is dedicated to not only living up to, but exceeding what is expected of him, he hasn't let the outside noise go to his head.
All summer, we have heard that Thomas is focused on improving as a player. He's not content with where he is, and he is striving towards being great and being the best running back he is capable of being. His personal drive, combined with the experience and ability of the new coaching staff, is a dangerous combination for the rest of the conference. Especially, in the dynamic system we have seen head coach Dan Mullen run throughout his career. His offensive coordinator, Corey Dennis, recently spoke about Thomas's work ethic and desire to get better.
UNLV Offensive Coordinator Corey Dennis On Thomas
“He was unbelievable last year and the kid loves football,” Dennis said. “He wants to be here. He loves UNLV. His growth, his development, he wants to get better. He’s constantly asking questions. He wants to know the offense, the checks, the reads. The kid just loves the game. His attitude and energy every day — the kid comes out and works every single day.”
These are the things that you want to hear about your star players. When a player has both incredible skill and outstanding work ethic, that's when you get superstar players. Not only does Jet sound like he's going to be one of the best Rebels on the field, but he also sounds like he is developing into a leader as he enters his junior season.
