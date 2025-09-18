UNLV Rebels Running Back Jai'Den Thomas "Has The Skills Necessary To Dominate" The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
The UNLV Rebels are set to play the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on the road this Saturday. They have looked good so far this season with an undefeated 3 - 0 start and have continued to improve each week. We have given our keys to victory on both offense and defense already, but we aren't the only ones who have a similar take on what the Rebels need to do to win this game.
Mountain West Connection gave their take on all the key pieces for the Rebels coming out of their bye week. They hit on all the key playmakers like Anthony Colandrea, Jai'Den Thomas, Jaden Bradley, and Aamaris Brown. This is what they had to say.
Mountain West Connections' Take On Quarterback Anthony Colandrea
"The team’s offense has looked great with Anthony Colandrea leading the way. He’s been efficient, completing 75.4% of his passes for six touchdowns. He’s tallied 647 passing yards over three games and has been a great addition at the quarterback position."
On The Pass-Catchers
"Jaden Bradley has stepped up for the receiving core. He didn’t perform very well last week against UCLA, only hauling in one reception for six yards. Troy Omeire, Daejon Reynolds, and Var’Keyes Gumms have all been solid additions out of the transfer portal, keeping the offense rolling."
On Running Back Jai'Den Thomas
"The rushing attack has been a strength for the Rebels. Jai’den Thomas has led the way for the ground game. He has four touchdowns and 273 rushing yards. He has slowed down after his first game of the season, but he has the skills necessary to dominate on the ground against Miami OH."
On The Defense
"The defense has been the biggest concern for UNLV. They’ve given up 279 passing yards and 159 rushing yards per game. They are ranked in the bottom 15 for passing yards allowed per game. Despite that, Aamaris Brown has been incredible. He leads the nation in interceptions and has 14 tackles on the season. Marsel McDuffie has also been great, being the anchor that the defensive leadership needs."
We agree with just about everything they had to say, but we just want to echo what he said about Thomas and Brown. Those two will be the key to success this week. Head coach Dan Mullen has to get Thomas the ball early and often and let him take over the game. The RedHawks struggle against the run, and UNLV has one of the best running backs in the country.
