UNLV Rebels Running Back Jai'Den Thomas: "I Can't Control My Workload"
Heading into the UNLV Rebels Week 7 matchup with the Air Force Falcons, their head coach, Dan Mullen, took the time to speak about a number of topics, including how their players have been competing for playing time and their upcoming game. However, there was one other thing he touched on that we found very interesting. He spoke about why his star running back isn't on the field and getting the ball more than he has been this season.
We have been particularly critical of Mullen's usage of star running back Jai'Den Thomas. It's one of the few things we've taken issue with during his short stint as head coach. He hasn't gotten nearly as many touches as we expected, despite being incredible when he gets the ball. It's crazy to us that you would have the best weapon in the Mountain West Conference, and you would opt to ground the Jet. However, he spoke about his running back room here and why he rotates them like he does. Even more interestingly, Thomas responded himself about how he feels about his workload this season.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On How His Players Compete To Get On The Field
“I’m very pleased,” Mullen said. “I think it earns a lot of trust. I wish we can get more guys reps.”
Mullen On The Rebels Week 7 Matchup Against The Air Force Falcons
“Air Force is going to be a challenge. They’ve been in a lot of shootout games. A play here and there, they could be 4-1. A lot of their games have come down to the wire.”
Mullen On What Their Goal Is Moving Forward
“For us, our goal is to continue to get better each week. We need to keep taking those small steps.”
Mullen On His Running Back Rotation
“When you look at our running back rotation, each guy brings something different.”
Rebels' Running Back Jai'Den Thomas On His Workload
“I try to make sure I get my treatment and make sure my body is sound. Mentally, I feel ready every day. I do the little stuff to make sure I’m straight. I can’t control my workload. What I can control is what I do when I’m out there. I’m appreciative of every opportunity I get to help the team.”
