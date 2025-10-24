UNLV Rebels Running Back Jai'Den Thomas: "I Hate Losing"
One of the biggest questions about the UNLV Rebels' offense this season has been the usage of the running backs. More specifically, their star rusher Jai'Den Thomas's usage. He's one of the most talented players in the Mountain West Conference, but hasn't seen the volume that anyone expected. Following the Rebels' Week 8 loss to the Boise State Broncos. Both Thomas and his running backs coach, Quinton Ganther, spoke about how the running backs have been used this season.
UNLV Rebels Running Back On The Team's Week 8 Loss To The Boise State Broncos
“I hate losing,” Thomas said. “After that game, I took it hard. But we all came in and watched the film and understood why we lost. It’s just about not repeating the same mistakes.
It’s just one loss. We’re a very good 6-1 team with a chance to be great. Just have to keep working and I believe that will push us to the top.”
Thomas On How Rebels' Quarterback Anthony Colandrea's Ability To Run Helps The Running Backs
“Defenses always have to worry about him scrambling. It’s definitely helpful. He’s a tremendous player, just incredible.”
Rebels Running Backs Coach Quinton Ganther On Their Depth At The Position
“(Depth) helps you out because it allows us to keep guys fresh. We don’t have to beat anybody up. One good player at 70 percent is not better than a guy at 100 percent, so these guys can feed off each other. That’s always a plus.”
Ganther On Running Backs Wanting More Touches
“That’s life. I want more money. It’s just how it works. You have to be able to play your role. This is a team that stresses the ultimate team game. We all want more but we just have to make the most out of what we do have.
Each of our guys bring something to the table. I see each of them getting better and better each week because they’re paying attention to things they need to improve on.”
Ganther On The Running Backs Learning A New System
“As a coach, it was my first time learning it too, so we’re all learning it together. Every week we find more and more details to it. It helps us all improve. Helps us in the way we’re reading things, reading defenses and things of that nature.”
