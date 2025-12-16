UNLV Rebels Running Back Jai'Den Thomas Wants To Finish His Career In Las Vegas

The UNLV Rebels had a great 2025 season, and it looks like they are getting one of their top stars back. Running back Jai'Den Thomas says that he plans to finish his college career in Las Vegas with the Rebels.

With Thomas and quarterback Anthony Colandrea both stating they will not be leaving for the transfer portal or the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Dan Mullen can better focus on the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, December 23, as can the rest of the team. Thomas returning is huge for the Rebels. Not only is he an elite weapon on offense, but he is also a leader on this team.

UNLV Rebels Running Back Jai'Den Thomas On Staying With The Team In 2026

“Yes, of course,” Thomas said. “Vegas was my first home. It would be great finishing out my last year with the Rebels. Money comes, money goes. Just stay to who you are. Stay to your principles.”

UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On His Team Being Excited To Play In The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

“I ask our guys, and they say, ‘We’ll play their bowl game — we’ll play two. We’ll play this one, and if you need us January 2, we’ll show up and play that one. Our guys love to play ball. If anyone else needs to opt out, give us a call. We’ll go play two.

It’s a bowl game. For a lot of guys, this might be their last game, so they want to go out of their careers with a win. We don’t get to play again until September, so you want to finish on a win. I want us to go out and write the final chapter of this team to finish on an extremely high note. I’m really proud of these guys and what they’ve done.”

Mullen Learning That A Win In The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl Would Make Him The Sixth Most Winningest Coach In Bowl History

“That’s pretty cool. One is getting players who love to play. I’ve had a lot of experience setting the schedule throughout the years.

The bowl game is a reward for the season. So we want to make sure it’s a great experience for everyone involved but also want to make sure we’re winning the game. There’s a fine balance with that.”

Mullen On The Team Listening To Christmas Music At Practice

“It’s bowl season, so you have to get into the holiday season. I know the words to those songs better than I do the ones we usually play for the stretch and kickoff practice. More familiar with the Christmas music. It’s something we’ve always done for the holidays.”



