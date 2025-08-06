UNLV Rebels Running Backs "Want To Take It To Another Level"
The UNLV Rebels football team's offense is going to look a lot different this season. New head coach Dan Mullen has an impressive stable of running backs to deploy in his offense this season. While Jai'Den Thomas is getting all the hype, and deservedly so, this team has a number of talented backs, including fellow junior running back Jaylon Glover. The Rebels' running backs coach Quinton Ganther has been thrilled with his running back room, as has Mullen. Both the stars and the depth behind them.
Head Coach Dan Mullen on the Depth of his Running Back Room
“It’s one of the better rooms I’ve had all-time," Mullen said. "We have talent. We have depth. We have different styles. They’re not all clones of each other. Each guy runs a play and it’s going to hit a little differently. That gives you a lot of flexibility with running backs and how we utilize them within the offense... You’re going to get nicked up during the season. But you have a bunch of guys you feel comfortable with putting in a game. It also gives them the opportunity to stay healthy throughout the course of the year if reps are limited. I like that. It’s a big plus for us.”
Running Backs Coach Quinton Ganther on the Maturity of the Backs
“The good thing right now is we have guys acting like pros. They’re studying on their own, they’re asking questions, they’re calling when they’re not in the building trying to figure out the right things to do. We’re all learning. All you can ask for is a group that puts in the work to get better. Everyone brings something different to the table. We have to use that if we want to be successful.”
Ganther on Jai'Den Thomas
“He’s a slasher, he’s tough. He’s not the biggest guy (at 5-foot-9), but he has a big heart and is resilient. He pays attention, he takes notes, he wants to be the best. I appreciate all the things he brings to the table.”
Running Back Jaylon Glover on the Rebels Running Backs
“It’s important we can all add something, add more tools to the tool box. With a room like ours, I think we can be a monster with everyone having their own skill sets. That’s only going to make us better. I know it’s important we make things as tight-knit as possible. We don’t want to veer off much from what (last season’s team) did. We just want to take it to another level. I think it starts with building chemistry off the field. Once you do that, it will translate.”
More UNLV Rebels On SI News