UNLV Rebels Safety Jaheem Joseph Is "A Name To Watch For All-Conference Teams And NFL Draft Boards"
Each week, Mountain West Connection covers their "Mountain West Transfer Portal Team". In Week 4, they featured UNLV safety Jaheem Joseph. He was a player we mentioned as a candidate for our UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4. However, MWC took things a step further and even went as far as to call Joseph an NFL prospect.
Mountain West Connection On UNLV Rebels Safety Jaheem Joseph
"A top 1,000 recruit out of Miami, Joseph was courted by several marquee programs, including Michigan and Louisville, but ultimately chose to attend Northwestern. He had to wait in line, for three years in fact, but his first extended action came in 2023. Starting every game for the Wildcats, Joseph racked up 24 tackles and tied for the team lead with three picks. Hoping to play on a larger stage, he entered the transfer portal and chose to join West Virginia for his senior season.
While the Mountaineers were somewhat disappointing, finishing the season with a 6-7 record, Joseph was anything but. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention for his campaign of 40 tackles and an interception. With one year of eligibility remaining, Joseph hopped in the portal for a final time, and chose to play for Dan Mullen at UNLV.
In a secondary that lost almost all of its production from the year prior, Joseph was expected to emerge as a key cog in the Rebels defense. He’s done just that, already reaching 22 tackles and four TFLs through four games. In their closest call yet at Miami of Ohio, Joseph was a game changer. His nine tackles were second most on the team, and his forced fumble helped UNLV come all the way back from being down 14 in the fourth quarter. With all eyes on Vegas as they make a push to the CFP, Jaheem Joseph has solidified himself as a name to watch for all-conference teams and NFL draft boards."
This is huge praise for Joseph. He's a player we were very high on all offseason and projected to be a breakout star. It is great to see how well he played over the past two games after a bit of a slow start to the season. If he continues to play like he has the past few games, he will definitely have a case to be All-Mountain West and maybe even selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
