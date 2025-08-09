UNLV Rebels Safety Jake Pope Says Transfers Have "Bought In"
It is rare to see a team have as much success bringing in players through the transfer portal as the UNLV Rebels football team did this offseason. Especially being that they are a G5 school. When UNLV athletic director Erick Harper hired new head coach Dan Mullen, Mullen knew he was going to have his hands full rebuilding the roster.
However, Mullen embraced the challenge, got to work, and did an incredible job. He took to the transfer portal and loaded this roster back up. The team is now stacked with talent on both sides of the ball. Almost all of the immediate upgrades for 2025 have come through the transfer portal.
One of the key transfers he brought in was junior safety Jake Pope. He's a former SEC defensive back who spent time with both the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide. Not only is he an impressive talent with experience at big-time schools, but he has also already proven to be an exceptional leader in the locker room and on the field. Pope is exactly the kind. of player Mullen needs to install his culture and build his program the way he wants to. Recently, Pope spoke about being a transfer and playing on a team with so many transfers.
Pope On Building Culture and Team Chemistry
“That was one thing I was a little nervous about coming in,” said Jake Pope. “Just trying to get the team to jell together. But if I’m being honest and real, that was probably the fastest thing that happened. Guys jelled really fast... I like the culture we have created. It surprised me, but I’m really glad things panned out that way.”
On Playing With New Teammates At Different Schools
“To be a great teammate and play for your brother. To play hard and play fast and respect everyone in the building and to win a championship. I think that all of us who were previously at other schools bought into such a standard right away. It helped us come in here and ingrain ourselves into the program.”
On Being A UNLV Rebel
“It can be a long journey. But everything I’ve been through has set me up for where I am today. I’m just really blessed to be here. I try and stay where my feet are and just take it day by day.”
