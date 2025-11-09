UNLV Rebels Snap Their Losing Skid With Blowout Win in Week 11
The UNLV Rebels football team bounced back in an emphatic way in Week 11 on the road against the Colorado State Rams. Despite trailing 7 - 0 after the first quarter, the Rebels would score 21 in the second quarter and never look back. They finished the game, winning 42 - 10. It was by far their most complete game of the season, and the fewest points their defense has given up in any matchup this year.
While granted, the opponents could have played a role in the defense's revival, it was still great to see. Especially, because they played more of a consistent game and didn't just rely on a bunch of timely big plays. That's not to say that there weren't any big plays in this game. The Rebels did rack up three sacks, and Laterrance Welch grabbed himself another interception in the fourth quarter. Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu stepped in and led the team with 10 tackles, while Tunmise Adeleye continued his strong play with another sack in this one.
The offense was powered by the ground game, which was also great to say. While Anthony Colandrea had a fine game through the air, throwing for 251 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, he also carried the ball four times for 33 yards and two TDs on the ground. However, it was Jai'Den Thomas who was the real engine of this offense, despite only carrying the ball seven times. He still finished with 131 yards and a TD on 18.7 yards per carry, including a 57-yard TD run, which was just his second-longest run of the day.
No Rebels wide receiver was able to reach 70 receiving yards in this game, but it was once again Troy Omeire who led the team with 68 yards and a TD, which all game on one reception. Jaden Bradley wasn't far behind him, catching three passes for 64 yards.
There were two other TDs scored in this game by UNLV. One was a rush by Jaylon Glover, who had himself a strong game of his own, rushing for 99 yards on 12 carries, and the other was a 39-yard reception by Taeshaun Lyons for the only score in the fourth quarter.
For the Rams, it was tight end Rocky Beers who was their top offensive performer. He caught four passes for 61 yards and a three-yard TD. Beers also had their biggest play of the game on a 48-yard reception.
This was a much-needed win for UNLV after two straight losses. They will look to ride the momentum of this win moving forward on their quest for a Mountain West Championship.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News