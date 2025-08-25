UNLV Rebels Star Jai'Den Thomas Named "UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week"
It was a tough win for the UNLV Rebels in Week 0. They managed to knock off the Idaho State Bengals to earn a 38 - 31 victory. It took a lot of scoring to pull this one out. While the defense didn't look particularly good, the offense looked incredible.
As expected, both Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea got reps at quarterback. Despite the fact that Orji scored the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard run, Colandrea was the standout at the position. Colandrea went 15 of 21 for 195 yards and a touchdown while adding 93 yards on 13 carries on the ground.
Wide receiver Jaden Bradley also had a standout game, catching six passes for 131 yards. No other receiver had more than 24 receiving yards. He was clearly the go-to guy in Week 0. It will be interesting if he continues to separate himself as the WR1 moving forward or comes back to the pack in their upcoming games.
Despite those other impressive performances, neither Colandrea nor Bradley earned the title of UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week. That title goes to another man who absolutely torched the Bengals.
UNLV Rebels On SI Offensive Player of the Week
Jai'Den Thomas was the best offensive player in this game. We would have liked to see him get more touches; however, he more than made the most of the touches he did receive. He carried the ball 10 times for 147 yards at 14.7 yards per carry. Jet also scored three TDs, including two electric touchdown runs in the first half of 39 and 70 yards. His third touchdown gave the Rebels the lead back early in the second half. In the passing game, he also caught two passes for 16 yards.
It wasn't like he was tearing up a terrible defense either. Backup running back Jaylon Glover handled seven carries and took them for just 28 yards at four yards per carry. That's not a bad number, but nowhere near what Thomas was able to do. It was incredible what Thomas was able to do in this game, and he deserves the title of Offensive Player of the Week.
Thomas was the Offensive Player of the Week this week. It will be interesting to see who earns the honor next week. We will be back each week to let you know who both the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week are.
