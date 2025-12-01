UNLV Rebels To Face Off With The Boise State Broncos In The Mountain West Championship Game
After knocking off the Nevada Wolf Pack 42 - 17 in the final game of the regular season on Saturday, the UNLV Rebels football team found themselves in a four-way tie for first place in the Mountain West Conference with only two spots available in the Mountain West Championship game. Heading into Sunday, all the Rebels could do was wait to find out if they'd be playing for a Mountain West title or sitting home this upcoming Friday. The news broke on Sunday morning that the Rebels were selected to play in the championship game against the Boise State Broncos in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, December 5. The tiebreaker came down to a composite average of nationally recognized metrics: Connelly SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI, and SportSource rankings.
Following the news of UNLV making the Mountain West Championship game, we heard from both the UNLV Director of Athletics, Erick Harper, and head coach Dan Mullen.
UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper On Making The Mountain West Championship Game
"I'm really excited for the program because this results from all of the hard work they put in to earn the right to play in the championship again," said Harper. "I couldn't be more proud of Coach Mullen and the team."
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Making The Championship Game
"We are very excited to have the opportunity to play for the Mountain West title. I'm proud of the buy-in during year one from a team returning only two starters and with over 70 new players in the program. This team has improved every week during the season and we hope to play our best game in Boise."
This was huge news for the Rebels football program and Mullen in his first year as the team's head coach. It's likely that this will be their last chance to get their revenge on the Broncos after falling to them in consecutive championship games. Boise State will be leaving for the Pac-12 after this season, and the way things are going between the two conferences, it could be a long time before any Mountain West team plays any Pac-12 team in the future. A win on Friday would be the Rebels' first-ever Mountain West Championship. Surely, they will have some extra motivation in trying to defend the Mountain West from a team playing their last game as a member of the conference.
