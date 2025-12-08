UNLV Rebels to Play Ohio Bobcats In The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

The UNLV Rebels football team has learned which bowl game they'll be playing in after failing to win the Mountain West Championship over the Boise State Broncos. They will be facing off with the Ohio Bobcats in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23. This will be the third straight year that the Rebels will play in a bowl game, which is the longest streak in school history. After learning about the bowl game in Texas against Ohio, head coach Dan Mullen spoke to the media.

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Opportunity To Play In The Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

"So exciting for us and our players to get to play in a bowl game," said Mullen. "The one thing that makes bowl games really unique is the opportunity to travel and learn something new about a city. Frisco, Texas, is a great location to go to for a bowl game. There's a lot of guys on our team that have never gotten to experience that part of the country. I think our guys are going to be excited because they want to get back out there and play again after (falling to Boise State) Friday night. The opportunity to get out there and play in the next two weeks is going to be pretty exciting for us."

Mullen On Playing A Great Team Like The Ohio Bobcats

“I think when you play great teams, the margin for error gets smaller and smaller,” Mullen said. “Against a team like Ohio, the margin will get smaller. It’s about attention to detail, and when you play really good teams, the stakes go up massively.

Our guys are really excited to play. This team has been together for less than a year. Our guys have a great time playing ball. They’re going to take that and finish things off the right way.”

Mullen On The Ohio Program And Staff

“I know more about the (Ohio) program than I do their staff, to be honest with you. It’s a very successful program that has gone to bowl games year after year after year.”

Mullen On His Wife Being an Ohio Alum

“Just make sure on game day if she shows up in green and red and says she’s just there being festive for the season, we’ll be sure she’s in all red.”

