UNLV Rebels Top Mountain West Power Rankings With Surprise Team At No. 2
Week 7 is in the books, and the UNLV Rebels came away with another wild win over the Air Force Falcons. There was a ton of Mountain West Conference action this week, which means there was some shuffling in the Mountain West Connection Power Rankings. Of course, the undefeated Rebels are still in the top spot, but there was plenty of movement below them this week. This is what MWC had to say about the Rebels, the No. 2 team nipping at their heels, their Week 6 opponents, the Falcons, and their Week 8 opponents, the Boise State Broncos.
Mountain West Connection On The No. 1 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"The Rebels won yet again, and yet again it was in an unconvincing fashion. They continue to play with fire, initially trailing 21-10 and alternating the lead with the Falcons all second half. Credit should be given for battling back and continuing to find ways to win, as not just anyone can be 6-0. However, UNLV needs to clean things up if they want to keep winning."
Mountain West Connection On The No. 2 Ranked San Diego State Aztecs
"The Aztecs dominated the Wolf Pack, moving to 5-1 on the season. They did what good teams should do against bad teams: turn the contest into a laugher early. The offense finally looks to be clicking, and the defense is arguably the best in the Mountain West. Sean Lewis seems to have things where he wants them for San Diego State, and they ride a four-game win streak into next week."
Mountain West Connection On The Rebels Week 8 Opponents: The No. 3 Ranked Boise State Broncos
"The Broncos won by a wide margin, but the score didn’t indicate how close the game was. They struggled at times on offense, and their special teams are still impacting games for the wrong reasons. But when the talent all comes together, like the balanced offense and menacing pass-rush they featured in the fourth quarter, Boise State looks like a different team in the best way possible. If they can put it all together, watch out."
Mountain West Connection On The Rebels Week 7 Opponents: The No. 10 Ranked Air Force Falcons
"The Falcons fell just short yet again, so a lot of what has been said can be said again. Their offense is great and can compete with anyone, as evidenced by the last month or so of games. However, the Air Force defense is uncharacteristically bad, and no signs of improvement have been made in the secondary. The hope is that they can come out on the winning side of one of these high-scoring games, but until it happens, they drop yet again."
As you can see from these power rankings, this week's game between UNLV and Boise State is going to be huge and will shake up the Mountain West in a major way. It projects to be the biggest game of the year in the Mountain West.
