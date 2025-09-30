UNLV Rebels Top The Mountain West Power Rankings Once Again
Through five weeks, the UNLV Rebels are undefeated at 4 - 0 and are viewed as the class of the Mountain West Conference. They are at the top of just about every credible power rankings, and one of those power rankings comes from Nevada Sports Net. What has been more interesting is how the teams behind the Rebels are ranked. Different outlets have had very different rankings. This is what Nevada Sports Net has to say about their top three teams in the Mountain West.
Nevada Sports Net On The No. 1 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"After last week’s bye, UNLV opens conference play at Wyoming and will play in Laramie for the first time since 2019 (a 53-17 win under Tony Sanchez). Times have changed quite a bit since then with UNLV seemingly the team to beat in the MW, although the Rebels’ three wins over FBS teams are against foes that are a combined 1-11 (with the win over FCS school Lindenwood). There’s still plenty to prove with my choice to win the league still Boise State, which is third in these ranking based on résumé to date."
Nevada Sports Net On No. 2 Ranked Fresno State Bulldogs
"Fresno State comes out of its bye with a game against rival Nevada, a team it has beaten four straight seasons. The Bulldogs are fifth in the MW in rushing yards per game, eighth in passing yards per game and have nine turnovers in five games, so there are questions about the offense, which has been put in advantageous positions by the defense (Fresno State ranks fifth in the MW at 32.8 ppg)."
Nevada Sports Net On The No. 3 Ranked Boise State Broncos
"After its season-opening dud at USF (a 34-7 loss), Boise State has posted point totals of 51 (vs. Eastern Washington), 49 (vs. Air Force) and 47 (vs. App State). The Broncos aren’t hitting that territory this week against Notre Dame, which will be the first matchup between the schools, but it will be a fun game. Boise State is a 20.5-point underdog, its largest underdog spread in recent memory."
We completely agree that the Rebels should be the top-ranked team in the Mountain West; however, we would probably rank Boise State up to No. 2. While we understand why they Fresno State at No. 2 and that may actually be more fair, there is no chance that if the Broncos were playing the Bulldogs that we'd be putting our money on Fresno State to win that game.
