UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats Could "Blow Past 800 Yards Of Combined Offense"

The UNLV Rebels finished their season at 10 - 3 after losing the Mountain West Championship Game. They finish their season as bowl-eligible and will play the Ohio Bobcats in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23. Despite the game still being more than a week away, the predictions continue to roll in. The most recent one that we are covering comes from Pete Fiutak of College Football News. Like every prediction we've seen so far leading up to this bowl game, it favors the Rebels. This is the game UNLV should be able to win.

College Football News On The UNLV Rebels

UNLV can run a little bit, too. It's a balanced offense that moves fast, scores fast, and can answer fast. Its skill is not letting the other side get any momentum. There are only three losses this year. One was to a strong New Mexico team, and the other two were against Boise State. In all three games, the offense worked just fine. The problem was the defense that gave up way over 1,100 yards of Boise State offense and didn't have a prayer against the Lobo passing game. Ohio has pop, but it doesn't have the firepower to keep up with this. However ..."

College Football News For The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats

"There's still fallout to come from Brian Smith not being around as the Ohio head coach. No speculation whatsoever on this, but it's been an odd situation in the way this has all been sort of quiet - Ohio University isn't talking. The Bobcats will keep it simple. The offense should run wild, but UNLV's offense will be relentless. Both teams are great on third downs, and they love to control games at their own respective tempos. Be made it this doesn't blow past 800 yards of combined offense, with UNLV taking over in the second half against an Ohio defense that won't get into the backfield.

UNLV 37, Ohio 30"

We can't disagree with anything they have to say here. As we have done more homework on the Bobcats, we do feel that the Rebels should win this game. However, we are not yet ready to give an exact score. If you want to see our official prediction, come back next week to check it out.

