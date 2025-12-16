UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats Is "Forecasted As An Offensive Affair"

We are now one week away from the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas between the UNLV Rebels and the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, December 23. The predictions are continuing to roll in. The latest we are covering comes from Loot Levinson from Predict Em! This one comes with a bit of a twist because it's the first prediction we've covered for this game that does not favor the Rebels. They have an interesting take; however, they may be discounting everything going on around the teams a bit too much. With that said, based just on what we've seen on the field this season, you can make a case for both teams to win this game.

"The total of 62.5 is revealing as to what is expected, with this forecasted as an offensive affair. UNLV’s offense runs through QB Anthony Collandrea, a great addition to this team from Virginia and a big part of how they got to ten wins. He has 3275 yards through the air and another 621 on the ground with 9 TDs. He works with a lot of help on the ground with Jai’Den Thomas and others chipping in. This would appear to be a part of their approach; they might have to double up on against Ohio, who has one of the iffier run-defenses of any opponent the Rebels have recently seen. The flip side to that coin is that UNLV’s vital aerial attack led by WR Jaden Bradley could struggle against an Ohio pass-defense that has generally been stingy all season. The UNLV line, particularly at the tackle position, has been a bit suspect in repelling the opposing pass-rush. "

"Losing your coach before a bowl game amid strange conditions could put a strain on Ohio, but they will also have had two weeks to deal with it, and six straight bowl wins is maybe more than mere happenstance. I see this as a high-scoring game where 4.5 points might not end up coming into play. But in a game that has sort of a toss-up feel to it, one is almost inclined to take the 4.5 points. I see Ohio making a lot of big plays on the ground, while getting enough stops against what can be an explosive UNLV offense to be in this one with a shot to win in the end. I’m taking the Bobcats and the points."

While we don't get an exact score, it does sound like they believe that the Bobcats can outright win this game. This has not been a popular opinion leading up to this game, and not one that we agree with. Still, Ohio is a good team, and this should be a very competitive game as long as things don't fall apart for them after the unexplained absence of their coach. Our official UNLV Rebels On SI prediction will be out next if you want to come back to check that out.

