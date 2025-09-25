UNLV Rebels: Week 5 Games With College Football Playoff Implications
The UNLV Rebels have lofty hopes of making the College Football Playoff this season as the G6 representative. However, there are a handful of other teams with the same hopes that won't make it easy for the Rebels to earn that spot. While UNLV is on a bye week in Week 5, these are the games you should be following that could impact the Rebels' playoff hopes this season.
South Alabama Jaguars @ North Texas Mean Green
Saturday, September 27, 12:00 PM EST on ESPN U
North Texas has entered the playoff conversation and is the second most likely to earn a spot behind only Memphis, according to ESPN. If that's the case, this should be an easy win for them. This is what ESPN had to say about the Mean Green.
"Meet the Mean Green, an undefeated team that has wins against Washington State and Army. It took overtime to beat both Army and Western Michigan on the road, but North Texas dismantled Washington State 59-10. South Florida and Navy are the two toughest opponents remaining, but North Texas doesn't currently have any top-25 teams on its schedule. According to ESPN Analytics, it has the second-best chance to win the American (21.5%) behind Memphis (42.7%). Those teams don't play each other during the regular season."
Rice Owls @ Navy Midshipmen
Saturday, September 27, 3:30 PM EST, CBSSN
Navy is also in the mix for a potential playoff spot this season. They should be able to take down the Owls at home this week. The real challenge for them will be running the gauntlet in the American Conference.
Tulane Green Wave @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Saturday, September 27, 4:00 PM EST, ESPNU
While Tulane is still in the conversation, getting blown out by Ole Miss last week was a tough blow and a missed opportunity for the Green Wave. They should bounce back this week on the road against Tulsa.
Memphis Tigers @ Florida Atlantic Owls
Saturday, September 27, 7:00 PM EST, ESPN2
Memphis pulled off a big win against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, which, according to ESPN, has propelled them into the top spot for a playoff bid for the time being. This was ESPN's take.
"The Tigers jumped into the top G5 spot following their 32-31 win against Arkansas on Saturday. Memphis edged South Florida for lead contender status for a playoff bid as one of the five projected highest-ranked conference champions. Memphis rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Arkansas, its fourth straight home win against an SEC opponent. According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, Memphis has a 36% chance to reach the playoff, the best among Group of 5 schools. The American has a 73% chance to send a team to the CFP, as four of the six Group of 5 teams with at least a 5% chance come from that conference (Memphis, North Texas, South Florida and Tulane)."
