UNLV Rebels: Week 6 Games With College Football Playoff Implications
The UNLV Rebels have College Football Playoff dreams for this season. While they are in the mix to represent the G6 in the playoffs, there are also quite a few other teams that are also in the mix for the same spot. These are the top games to watch this weekend that could have an impact on the CFP this season.
Charlotte 49ers @ South Florida Bulls
Friday, October 3, 7 PM EST On ESPN2
USF started out hot out of the gate, knocking off both the Boise State Broncos and Florida Gators. Then, luckily for UNLV, the Miami Hurricanes did a ton of damage to their playoff hopes by destroying them then beating up on Florida to weaken one of their big wins. They looked like a CFP lock after Week 2, but have come back down to earth. However, this game should not be an issue for the Bulls.
Air Force Falcons @ Navy Midshipmen
Saturday, October 4, 12 PM EST On CBS
The Rebels will hope to get some help from one of their Mountain West Conference rivals in this one; however, it doesn't seem likely to happen. Navy is in the mix for a playoff spot, and this week, another armed forces team stands in their way. It would be a shock if Navy doesn't win this one comfortably.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Old Dominion Monarchs
Saturday, October 4, 6 PM EST On ESPN+
Old Dominion has worked their way into the playoff conversation. Their biggest win came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, and their only loss came against the No. 20 Indiana Hoosiers. This is a game that the Monarchs should win with ease, which would further strengthen their playoff case. However, a loss would knock them right out of contention. Thanks to a weak schedule, they would need a lot of help to make it to earn a CFP bid.
Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Memphis Tigers
Saturday, October 4, 8 PM EST On ESPNU
If the season ended now, Memphis would get a playoff spot, and if they run the table, they would easily earn that spot. They are currently 5 - 0 with a key win over Arkansas. They still have USF, Tulane, and Navy on their schedule to either bolster their resume or derail them. This game shouldn't be an issue for the Tigers against Memphis.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News