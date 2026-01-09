UNLV Rebels Weekly Roundup

It has been a busy week for the UNLV Rebels and UNLV athletics as a whole. This is a quick roundup of all the biggest news of the week.

UNLV Rebels Roundup

UNLV Football Brings In Jackson Arnold

The Rebels football team may have found their next starting quarterback this week. They brought in former 5-star prospect and elite recruit from the 2023 class, Jackson Arnold. After struggling to find success with the Oklahoma Sooners and, most recently, the Auburn Tigers, he will take his talents to the Mountain West Conference through the transfer portal and look to replicate the success we just saw Anthony Colandrea have in head coach Dan Mullen's system.

Shelbee Brown Wins Second Consecutive Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week Honors

The senior forward has been absolutely incredible over her past five games, and it's resulted in her being named the Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week in two consecutive weeks. Over her past four games, she has posted three double-doubles. In that fourth game, she scored 15 points and nine rebounds, and if you go back five games, she posted 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. All five of those games were in Mountain West Conference play, and the Lady Rebels won all five of them.

Louie Addazio Named Offensive Line Coach

On Thursday, head football coach Dan Mullen named Addazio the team's new offensive line coach. He had spent the past two seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. Addazio also has previous experience in the SEC with the Texas A&M Aggies and in the Mountain West with the Colorado State Rams. Before becoming a coach, the Gainesville, Florida native played tight end at Boston College.

Anthony Colandrea Commits To Nebraska

The reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year has officially committed to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2026. It was a tough loss for the Rebels, but it looks like they will look to move forward without missing a step with some combination of Jackson Arnold and Alex Orji next season.

Andrew Powdrell And Isaiah Patterson Head To West Virginia

Both defensive back Andrew Powdrell and linebacker Isaiah Patterson have both committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers next season. These are tough losses for the Rebels, who would love to had brought them back, but hopefully they do great in West Virginia.

Cam Brown Transfers To Michigan

We usually don't cover a ton of punter news, but Brown was on of the best punters in the Mountain West last season as a true freshman. After a strong start to his career, the Australian punter entered the transfer portal and has now agreed to play next season with the Michigan Wolverines, who desperately needed an upgrade at the position.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News