UNLV Rebels: Weekly Roundup 1/17 - 1/23

It was another big week for UNLV Rebels athletics. There was so much news that we weren't able to cover everything during the week. This is a recap of all the week's key news stories in our UNLV weekly roundup for the past week.

UNLV Runnin' Rebels Upset The Utah State Aggies

The Rebels pulled off a huge road upset over the Aggies this week. They won the game by double digits with an 86 - 76 win. It was by far the biggest win of the Josh Pastner era in Las Vegas. They will look to continue their three-game winning streak this week against the San Diego State Aztecs, who are in first place at 7 - 1 in Mountain West Conference play. A win would earn the Rebels a share of first place in the conference.

Kap Dede To Become Safties Coach

Rebels head coach Dan Mullen has hired Kap Dede to be the new safeties coach at UNLV. He joins the Rebels after previously serving as the linebackers coach for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. During his playing days, he played defensive back for the Auburn Tigers and also signed an NFL contract with the New York Giants. Dede is expected to be a key piece of the UNLV coaching staff in 2026.

Troy Stellato Transfers To UNLV

The Rebels have landed wide receiver Troy Stellato this week through the transfer portal. He played for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2025 after spending four years with the Clemson Tigers previously. In his career, he has caught 67 passes for 620 yards and two touchdowns. Stellato will look to earn a spot in coach Mullen's offense and become a significant contributor in the UNLV passing game next season.

UNLV Dance Team Wins National Championship

The UNLV Dancin' Rebels co-ed dance team won their second consecutive national championship this week. The Rebel Girls & Co. dance team won first place in both the game day and hip-hop categories for Division 1A. The Universal Dance Association’s College National Championships take place in Orlando, Florida. The competition is viewed as the country’s biggest and most relevant collegiate dance championship. The entire team was also named as the Raising Cane's Outstanding Rebels of the Week.



