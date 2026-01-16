It has been another busy week for the UNLV Rebels across all their athletic programs. With so much news every week when it comes to UNLV, it can be hard to keep up with all of it. That's why we rounded up all the top stories in one convenient article in our weekly roundup of all the Rebels' news from the week that was.



UNLV Rebels Weekly Roundup



UNLV Rebels Football Head Coach Dan Mullen Wins Honor



Rebels' head football coach Dan Mullen has been named the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award winner by the Football Writers Association of America. The announcement was made on Thursday. Mullen had an incredible first season with the Rebels, leading them to their third-consecutive Mountain West Conference Championship Game. The Rebels had one of the best offenses not only in the Mountain West, but in all of college football. He is already back hard at work recruiting for the 2026 season, when he will look to finally secure a Mountain West Championship for the Rebels.



Meadow Roland Named Old Trapper Mountain West Player Of The Week



After UNLV senior forward Shelbee Brown had won two consecutive Old Trapper Mountain West Player of the Week awards, Meadow Roland took home the award this week. The sophomore forward was the Rebels' top player in a week in which they went 2 - 0 against two Mountain West foes in the Utah State Aggies and Wyoming Cowgirls. She averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds on the week, making 15 of 37 shots, and led the team with three blocks. Roland posted a double-double in both games.



Rebels Football Sets Home-And-Home Series Against The Memphis Tigers



The UNLV Rebels and Memphis Tigers football programs have agreed to a home-and-home series between two of the top G6 teams in the nation. The first game will be played this upcoming season in August of 2026 to kick off both teams' 2026 football season. Their first meeting will take place at the Rebels' home field of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. These teams will meet again in Memphis as part of both teams' non-conference schedule in 2029.



Former Clemson Tigers Linebacker Joins Rebels' Football Team



The Rebels have landed former Clemson Tigers linebacker Dee Crayton through the transfer portal this week. In 2026, he will be a redshirt junior after spending three years at Clemson. Crayton racked up 25 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in 19 games with the Tigers.

