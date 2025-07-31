UNLV Rebels Wide Receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr Wants To Be A Leader
The UNLV Rebels football team lost a lot of leadership this offseason with so many of their top players either graduating or leaving through the transfer portal. This void in leadership has left the door open for other players to step up. One of the Rebels who is looking to step into a leadership role is wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr. He recently spoke about wide range of topics as we get closer to the kickoff to the 2025 season.
Irvin on Living Up to Expectations
“We work hard,” Irvin said. “We put in the work and we know the expectations are there — and we plan to live up to them.
On Staying Grounded
You’ve got to keep your mindset steady and just worry about what’s going on in the present... It’s easy to get caught up in being a student-athlete playing major college football here, but fishing gets me into a different world where it’s quiet and you’ve got to be patient and strategic, just like on the field.”
On Why He Came to UNLV
“I felt like it was a better opportunity for me, a better spot to be at. I’d make the same decision over and over again.”
On Wanting to be a Leader
“Guys have asked me for help with some things you couldn’t even imagine. I just want to be a leader and somebody they can look to for help on and off the field.”
On a New Coaching Staff
“There’s a lot of energy around the program on and off the field. Coach Mullen brings so much experience, and he really believes in us, the program, and what we’re doing here. Change isn’t a bad thing. We’ve got expectations, and we plan to meet and exceed them... It’s been a big transition, but there’s nothing wrong with that sometimes. I’m really excited to see what we can do this fall.”
On Winning Surrounded by the Noise of Realignment and Everything Else Going on
“We hear the noise. But it doesn’t matter what conference we’re in or who we’re playing. If we win, everything else takes care of itself... We win. That’s it... We’re just getting started. And we plan to show everybody what UNLV football is really about.”
