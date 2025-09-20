UNLV Rebels Win A Thriller Over The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
The UNLV Rebels won a thrilling roller coaster of a game over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, who played a great game despite struggling mightily on offense in the second half after losing their starting quarterback. Nevertheless, UNLV came away with a huge win. This is how it went down.
Rough First Quarter
The Rebels got off to a slow start in this game. In the first quarter, Anthony Colandrea was picked off, the offense did nothing, and the defense didn't show up. On the other side of the ball, Dequan Finn did whatever he wanted both through the air and on the ground. UNLV looked shell-shocked after quickly falling down 14 - 0, but they were driving at the end of the quarter.
Aamaris Brown Does It Again
Brown has been nothing short of incredible for the Rebs. After UNLV kicked a field goal to start the second quarter, Brown then picked off Finn and returned the ball 67 yards to the house. He now has an interception in every game this season, and this was the second one that ended up in their opponents' end zone.
Finn Goes Down
Behind the play on Brown's incredible interception and return, the RedHawks' quarterback took a huge hit while releasing the ball. His legs were cut out from under him, and he landed on his head. After laying on the field for an extended period of time, he was helped off the field and did not return. Based on how he walked off, it looked like a leg injury, but a concussion can't be completely ruled out. We have not yet received the details of the injury, but hopefully, he can get back on the field as soon as possible.
Half Time Deficit
Despite the RedHawks losing their star quarterback, backup quarterback Henry Hesson was able to drive the team downfield and punch in another touchdown. After some more self-inflicted wounds by the Rebels, in which they essentially gave a field goal away before the half, UNLV faced a 14-point deficit at halftime. They were down by a score of 24 - 10.
Coming Out Fast
The Rebels' offense looked completely different in the second half, and it was much in part due to them getting the ball to Jai'Den Thomas. After inexplicably carrying the ball just twice for five yards in the first half, he picked up yards in chunks once he started getting the ball. UNLV scored two quick TDs to start the half and before you could blink the game was tied at 24.
RedHawks Storm Back
Just as quickly as the RedHawks' lead evaporated, they got it right back. They returned the ensuing kickoff after UNLV tied the game for a TD then on their first defensive play took a Colandrea interception back for a TD. They right back up by 14 with a score of 38 - 24.
UNLV Ties It Again
Just like they did to start the third quarter, the Rebels come storming back again with major contributions from their stars Colandrea, Thomas, and Jaden Bradley. They kicked the ball back to the RedHawks in the fourth quarter with the score tied 38 - 38.
A Big Play Saves The Day
The Rebels were once again saved by a massive defensive play by some familiar faces. As the RedHawks were marching down the field in what looked to be a potential game-winning drive, safety Jaheem Joseph was back at it again and forced a fumble from running back Kenny Tracy deep in UNLV territory. Who recovered it? Who else but linebacker Marsel McDuffie?
The Rebels Seal The Win
After Colandrea drove the Rebels all the way down to the five-yard line, UNLV hit a game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left. The Rebels closed out the final seconds as the RedHawks bothed an attempted game-tying 58-yard field goal attempt, which resulted in a game-ending interception by McDuffie. The Rebels held on and won a crazy game by the score of 41 - 38 to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News