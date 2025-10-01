UNLV Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys "Is Shaping Up To Be An Intriguing One"
As we approach Week 6, the predictions continue to roll in for the UNLV Rebels' Week 6 matchup on the road against the Wyoming Cowboys. The predictions have been a bit more mixed this week; however, most have still been in favor of the Rebels. The most recent prediction comes in from Knup Sports. They did a good job of breaking down the matchup and gave their prediction and final score.
Knup Sports's Prediction For UNLV Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys
"The matchup between the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and the Wyoming Cowboys is shaping up to be an intriguing one, with UNLV entering with a strong 4-0 record. Their potent offense has racked up 147 points in the season, averaging over 36 points per game, indicating their capability to score efficiently. Wyoming, although less productive offensively, has shown they can be involved in higher-scoring affairs, with a recent game totaling 57 points against Colorado.
UNLV’s defense has allowed 113 points over four games, which suggests vulnerabilities that Wyoming might exploit. This trend points towards potential scoring opportunities for both teams, especially considering the Cowboys’ tendency to cover large spreads. Wyoming’s top betting trends indicate a strong performance in games where the total has been set high, with a perfect record in games with totals of 50 or more in the recent past.
Historical matchups between these two teams have seen a mix of results, including a game in 2020 where Wyoming scored 45 points. While their last meeting resulted in an under, the current form and stats suggest an increased likelihood of a higher-scoring encounter. Both teams are capable of putting points on the board, and with a total set at 53.5, the over appears to be an attractive option.
Given the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, as well as their current season stats, a projected final score could see UNLV winning 38-24. This scoreline would comfortably hit the over, aligning with the offensive capabilities of UNLV and a potential bounce-back effort from Wyoming at home...
Wyoming vs UNLV Score: UNLV 38 – Wyoming 24"
We agree with this take from Knup Sports. Like all the Rebels games so far, we agree that this will be another high-scoring game. This score is the closest one to what our final prediction will likely be so far. UNLV should win this game, and there should be plenty of points posted on the scoreboard in this one.
