UNLV Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys Prediction Says "Take The Rebels"
The UNLV Rebels are approaching the start of their Mountain West Conference schedule. They will play the Wyoming Cowboys this weekend in their first Mountain West game. The predictions for the game are rolling in, and like most weeks, it's the betting sites that are getting their opinions out there first. The latest prediction is in, and it comes from Guy Bruhn of Doc's Sports Service. This is what they had to say about the Rebels heading into Week 6.
Doc's Sports Service's Prediction
"The UNLV Rebels head into this game 4-0 for this year. In their last contest, the Rebels took on the Miami RedHawks and notched a win by a score of 41-38. The UNLV Rebels ended up running the ball 43 times and amassed 220 yards, which had them averaging 5.1 yards per carry. At the end of the game, they ran 86 plays which gave them 513 yards. UNLV relinquished 15 completions on 31 attempts for a total of 265 yds, and a completion percentage of 48.4%. When it came to the battle of the line of scrimmage, the Rebels gave up 131 yds on 22 attempts, which is an average of 6.0 yds per run allowed.
The Rebels have earned 1,802 yards in total for the season. When it comes to scoring touchdowns, UNLV has earned 8 passing touchdowns and 9 rushing touchdowns. They have surrendered the ball 4 times. UNLV has accumulated 95 1st downs, and they have committed 35 infractions for 347 yards. As a team they average 206.3 yards rushing giving them a rank of 31st in college football. When talking about putting the ball in the endzone, the UNLV Rebels are averaging 36.8 points per contest.
The Rebels are sitting in 103rd in college football when it comes to team defense, allowing 28.3 PPG. The opposition is running for an average of 5.4 yards per rush and 152.3 yards on the ground per game so far this season. Over the course of this season, they have conceded 609 yards via the ground game in 4 contests. When it comes to yards through the air, the Rebels have conceded 1,102 yards which has them ranked 100th in D-1. They have given up 275.5 yards per outing via the pass and giving up a completion percentage of 58.8%. Overall, they have allowed 427.8 yards per contest which ranks them 120th in college football. They have allowed 7 touchdowns by air and 5 touchdowns on the ground...
Guy's Pick: Take the Rebels -5.0"
We agree with Doc's Sports on this one. Although they didn't give an exact score, they are predicting that UNLV will win by more than five points. While we have not made our official predictions yet, it's a safe bet that we will have the Rebels winning this game by at least six points.
