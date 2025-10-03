UNLV Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys: UNLV Rebels On SI Official Week 6 Prediction
The UNLV Rebels are 4 - 0 coming out of their second bye week, and heading into their Week 6 matchup on the road against the Wyoming Cowboys. This will be both teams' first game in Mountain West Conference play this season. UNLV enters this game as the favorite, but it should be a hard-fought game, especially in Laramie.
The UNLV Rebels
The Rebels have run through opposing defenses with an explosive offense this season. They've averaged 36.75 points per game this season and have not failed to score at least 30 points in any game this season. They have been propelled by starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea and star running back Jai'Den Thomas. The duo, along with wide receiver Jaden Bradley, has carried this offense to a monster season. When the Rebels hired head coach Dan Mullen, we expected their offense to be much improved, but they have exceeded expectations. The offense has been nothing short of incredible and will look to keep rolling on the road this week.
The defense has been wildly inconsistent. While they have been great at creating big plays at opportune times, they have struggled with both consistency and discipline. We have seen flashes of them playing great in the first half against UCLA and the second half against Miami (Ohio), but they haven't been able to put a complete game together yet on the defensive side of the ball. That will be their goal coming out of the bye week.
The Wyoming Cowboys
The Cowboys offense hasn't been overly impressive, scoring just 16.8 points per game. Quarterback Kaden Anderson has thrown for 711 yards and five touchdowns, Samuel Harris has rushed for 256 yards and one TD, and Chris Durr Jr has caught 21 passes for 290 yards and three TDs. If their defense can't slow the Rebels' offense down, they will have a hard time keeping up on the scoreboard.
However, their defense has been good. They've only allowed 18.8 points per game this season. They are a tough and disciplined defense that plays well on their home field. This will be a true test for the Rebels' high-octane offensive onslaught. If Wyoming is going to have a chance to win this game, their defense is going to have to step up in a major way. That will be their key to success,
UNLV Rebels On SI's Official Prediction
We believe that the Rebels are going to come away with the win in this game, and they should win comfortably. The offense will be able to put up points and the defense should be better after the bye and continue to make big plays when they need them most.
Prediction: UNLV Wins 34 - 20.
