UNLV Runnin' Rebels Head Coach Josh Pastner: "You've Got To Be Out There"
As we get closer to the tip-off of the NCAA basketball season, UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's head basketball coach Josh Pastner prepares to coach his first game as the leader of the program. Rebels athletic director Erick Harper was able to get him out of the TV studio and back into coaching, with what was a big, splashy signing. With the start of the season looming, Pastner spoke to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wolken about taking the job at UNLV and what goes into coaching in Las Vegas.
The Runnin' Rebels season kicks off in less than two weeks against the UT Martin Skyhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 4 at 10:00 PM EST. This will be the first time that he will coach a basketball game since his exit from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The expectations for the Rebels won't be as high as what head football coach Dan Mullen had to deal with, however, the Rebels faithful will expect to see improvement. Based on what we've seen so far this offseason with how Pastner has built his roster, it's fair to expect that they will be better than they have been in recent seasons, despite them losing a lot of key players to the transfer portal. Pastner did a great job at bringing in high-end replacements through the transfer portal. It should be an exciting start to the season for the Rebs.
UNLV Runnin' Rebels Men's Head Basketball Coach Josh Pastner On Taking The Job At UNLV
“If I could've done anything differently, I wish I could have, like, literally, like, slept at each the president and the athletic director's front door until they agreed, ‘You know what? You’re right,” Pastner said. “I would have really sold my vision: 'Here's why, here's how our team could be.' Instead I was kind of saying, ‘You know what? I get it. I'm with you. Yeah, academics.’”
Pastner On How The UNLV Job Compares To The Memphis Tigers Job
“There’s a lot of similarities. You've got to be in the grassroots at all points. You've got to be constantly touching people, and you've got to be out there. Just like Memphis, you're sort of in a mayor's mentality. You have to fundraise. You’ve got to be seen. And more so now than ever, especially because of the NIL deal.”
