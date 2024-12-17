UNLV's Jalen Catalon Named To AP All-American Third Team
Jalen Catalon was a massive addition when he transferred to the UNLV Rebels from the Texas Longhorns prior to the 2024 season for his senior year. The senior safety did not disappoint and was rewarded for his impressive play on Monday when he was named to the AP All-American Third Team. This honor comes just days before he plays in his final college game when UNLV takes on the California Golden Bears in the Art of Sport LA Bowl on Wednesday, December 18.
This wasn't the only award he took home this season. He was also named to the First-Team All-Mountain West and was a Jim Thorpe Award Semi-Finalist. Catalon piled up five interceptions and 89 tackles on the season and was a big-time playmaker. Not only did he lead the Mountain West in interception yards, but he kicked off the season with a pick-six in the season opener. He also forced a game-changing fumble against Oregon State that led to a big victory for the Rebels. The star safety will look to add to his impressive stats and incredible highlight reel in his final college game this week in SoFi Stadium.
Catalon was the second defensive back to ever make an AP All-American team in school history and the first to hold this honor in two decades. He proved to be a major pickup and a key catalyst to a great UNLV season. Now with a trophy case full of awards, he turns his focus to the LA Bowl on Wednesday where he will look to wreak havoc in the secondary causing all types of problems for the Cal offense before setting his sights on the 2025 NFL Combine and then the 2025 NFL Draft. It's been a great run for this college standout who made the most of his starring role in the Mountain West and will now look to ride his star to the next level and represent UNLV as an NFL star.