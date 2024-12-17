UNLV's Top Three Transfer Portal Wins of 2024
The transfer portal has become infinitely more relevant in recent years and that has been no exception for UNLV. Three of their biggest transfer portal wins just happened to come in 2024 which has led to their great season which will culminate on Wednesday, December 18 SoFi Stadium in the Art of Sport LA Bowl against the California Golden Bears. Three of their key players joined the team through the transfer portal.
Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams transferred in from Campbell and became a breakout star for the Rebels this season. It's ironic because it was supposed to be Matthew Sluka we are talking about right now, but due to an NIL conflict, he left the team in September which opened the door for Williams to become the key piece of the UNLV offense that he is today.
Linebacker Jackson Woodward transferred from Arkansas and became the leader of the UNLV defense both on and off the field. He not only lived up to expectations but he exceeded them. The former SEC product was named the 2024 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and has been an integral piece of the Rebels' outstanding season.
Safety Jalen Catalon who was a standout star at Texas but dealt with injury issues transferred to UNLV this season and was standout as one of the best defensive backs in the nation. Not only was he named First-Team All-Mountain West, but he was also named Third-Team All-American. When healthy he is an elite NFL-caliber safety and he has been healthy all season.
UNLV killed it in the transfer portal and it will show all over the field in the LA Bowl. They will also look to continue that trend in 2025 and beyond. It's a trend that's not going away and this program has taken full advantage.